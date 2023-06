Have you ever left oil in a pan on high heat only to turn around and find it billowing in smoke? That’s because every fat, whether it be oil, butter or lard, has a smoke point. That’s the temperature at which it stops shimmering and starts sending some serious smoke signals.

That’s why we met up with Janelle Whempner, a culinary instructor at CTE, to help decipher what all of those smoke signals me.