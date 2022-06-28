In 6 days, the sky will go “POP!” & “Bang!” and light up with fireworks around the country all in celebration of the United States’ Independence from England. Registered dietitian, Mariah Reil, demonstrates how to make your own S’mores dip that is perfect to keep your guests’ sweet tooth satisfied. Even better? It’s in the style of an American flag to help you celebrate the Fourth of July.

S’mores flag dip before being cooked

S’mores Flag Dip

Ingredients:

-red, white, and blue sugar sprinkles

-1 package regular sized marshmallows

-cooking spray

-2 cups chocolate chips

-1 package graham crackers

-bowl or cup of water

Equipment:

-aluminum square baking dish

-toothpicks

-parchment paper

-kitchen scissors

Directions:

1. Place a marshmallow on a toothpick and tip in the cup of water. Roll the damp marshmallow in the red sprinkles to coat and tap off any excess. Set the marshmallow on the parchment paper and repeat with the blue and white sprinkles to color the marshmallows.

2. Spray the dish with cooking oil and spread the chocolate chips in the bottom of the dish.

3. Arrange the colored marshmallows into an American flag pattern on top of the chocolate chips.

4. Bake at 450, uncovered for 5 minutes or until the marshmallows are toasted and the chocolate chips are melted.

5. Serve with graham crackers for dipping and enjoy!