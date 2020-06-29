Firecracker cakes that will go pop in your mouth!

True, the 4th of July is about celebrating the birth of our country’s independance. But it’s also about, fireworks, family and fun. And I can’t think of a better way to enjoy the festivities than by making some delicious red, white and blue desserts that go pop in your mouth. Here to show us how to make our very own little firecracker cakes is executive pastry chef, Keyes Clemmer from Prairie Cocoa & Confections. But consider yourself warned, these fuses are sure to set off your taste buds.

Ingredients:

Red, White & Blue Cupcakes; or sheet cake

Vanilla Frosting

Black Licorice

Pop Rocks

2 Round Cookie cutters (one large & one smaller)

Scissors



Method:

If using cupcakes; slice each cupcake into half. If you use cake, just cut out with round cookie cutters.

2) Using larger round cookie cutter; cut out equal amounts of each color cupcake/cake.

3). Using the smaller round cookie cutter; cut out the center of the “White” cupcake/cake and “Blue” cupcake/cake. You can discard the white centers, however you will need the blue centers for the top of the “Firecracker”

4) Starting with the Red cake for the base; pipe a small circle of frosting in the center. Next, place the white cake on top.

Step 1

5) Fill each center of the white cake with frosting.

Step 2

6) Stack the blue cake on top of the white and partially fill with frosting; leaving room for the “Pop Rocks”.

Step 3

7) Fill the remaining space with Pop Rocks and place blue center on top to “cap” the cake.

Step 4

8) Using scissors; cut the licorice into 1.5” long pieces; then cut into half lengthwise and then again. This will be the “Fuse”.

9) Using a toothpick create a small hole in the top blue cake; and set the piece of licorice into it.

Enjoy your “Firework”!

Firecracker Cake

*You can make these in advanced however, wait until just prior to serving to fill with the Pop Rocks!