Final steps to a Buche de Noel: Sugared rosemary and cranberries and chocolate bark

All this week I’ve been teaching Brittany, and you our viewers, how you can build a Buche De Noel. From the tiny decorations, to the major cake. The yule log is so close to being completed it’s smoldering!

Now it’s time to bring all the steps together and build this magical cake. Plus, you get to see firsthand how you can sweeten up a few classic herbs you might not think of when it comes to baked goods.

To make the chocolate bark melt your chocolate and spread it on a piece of wax paper. Place another piece of wax paper over it and roll it up. Freeze the roll and when you unwrap it you will magically discover bark for your log!

chocolate bark

To make the sugared cranberries and sugared rosemary heat one cup of water with 200 grams of sugar until the sugar is completely dissolved. Once your simple syrup is cooled, coat each piece of rosemary and each cranberry. Spread them out to dry on a wire rack for an hour so that they are still tacky but not wet (if they are too wet the sugar will clump). Then dip each piece in sugar and let dry completely.

sugared cranberries and rosemary

Cut one end of the Buche de Noel off at an angel and set it to the side of the larger piece to act as a branch. Frost the entire cake in chocolate frosting, lay on the chocolate bark, decorate with the pinecones, mushrooms, cranberries and rosemary and then dust with “snow” aka powdered sugar.