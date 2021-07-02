Festive rhubarb desserts for your holiday BBQ

Rhubarb. It’s one of the plants that is sure to illicit a reaction when those around you hear you say it.

Molly Hill, the pastry and baking instructor at CTE academy shares a recipe with us that is sure to turn heads at your weekend barbecue. It might even make rhubarb’s biggest hater into a fan.

Rhubarb Bars

  • 3 cups rhubarb
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 3 Tbsp. (heaping) corn starch
  • 1t tsp. vanilla

Mix first 4 ingredients and cook until thick. Add vanilla. While mixture is cooking, combine:

  • 1 1/2 cups oatmeal
  • 1 //2 cups flour
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. soda
  • 1 cup margarine
  • 1/2 cup nuts (optional)

Mix until crumbly. Put 3/4 of this mixture into a 9×13 inch pan. Pour rhubarb sauce on crumbs and sprinkle rest of crumb mixture over the sauce. Bake at 375 degrees for 40 minutes.

