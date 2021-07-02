Festive rhubarb desserts for your holiday BBQ

Rhubarb. It’s one of the plants that is sure to illicit a reaction when those around you hear you say it.
Molly Hill, the pastry and baking instructor at CTE academy shares a recipe with us that is sure to turn heads at your weekend barbecue. It might even make rhubarb’s biggest hater into a fan.
Rhubarb Bars
- 3 cups rhubarb
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- 3 Tbsp. (heaping) corn starch
- 1t tsp. vanilla
Mix first 4 ingredients and cook until thick. Add vanilla. While mixture is cooking, combine:
- 1 1/2 cups oatmeal
- 1 //2 cups flour
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp. soda
- 1 cup margarine
- 1/2 cup nuts (optional)
Mix until crumbly. Put 3/4 of this mixture into a 9×13 inch pan. Pour rhubarb sauce on crumbs and sprinkle rest of crumb mixture over the sauce. Bake at 375 degrees for 40 minutes.