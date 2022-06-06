One of the things that makes our communities across KELOLAND so wonderful is the diversity in cultures that help create them. That’s why the Sioux Falls Multicultural Center is gearing up for a celebration of cultures with their 25th Annual Festival of Cultures.



Cat Anthony, is the Owner of Polynesian Vibes Powered by Kosama. She joined us to show us how we can whip up a Polynesian recipe before the festival to help us get a jump on celebrating. We were also joined by Kadyn Wittman, director of marketing and development at the Multi-Cultural Center, to get the rest of the details for this weekend’s celebration of cultures.

Festival of Cultures event details

Festival of Cultures entertainment line-up