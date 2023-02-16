If you spend a fair amount of time scrolling through social media reels or shorts, you’ve no doubt seen that little gem ribbing national lifestyle host, Sandra Lee, for her generous pours when crafting a cocktail for her show on the Food Network. In case you missed it, Lee went viral years ago when a 7-second clip of her pouring an exorbitant “two shots” of vodka racked up millions of views. And if you spend a fair amount of time with us on KELOLAND Living, you know that we are not above crafting a cocktail or two in pursuit of a happy lifestyle. Since Ashley Thompson is beach bound next week…And since Sophie will be here helping to hold down the fort while she’s gone, Ashley was generous enough to show us how to make that “Lush Lagoon” cocktail so we can feel like we are ocean-side–even in land-locked KELOLAND.

Lush Lagoon ingredients