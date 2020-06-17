Father’s Day grilling ideas with South Dakota Pork Producers Council

Stacey Sorlein with the South Dakota Pork Producers is joining us in the studio today with some simple ideas for putting pork on dad’s plate and making everyone in the family happy.

The South Dakota Pork Producers Council office in Sioux Falls is now open again. However, they have temporary shorter hours and are open from 9 AM until 4 PM weekdays. You can reach them by phone at 605-332-1600. You’ll also find lots of great pork recipes on their website at sdpork.org.

South Dakota Pork Producers is hosting a fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota that could get the father in your life, or you for that matter, a new grill, just in time for July 4th grilling. Tickets are just $5 each or five for $20 for your chance to win a beautiful Traeger Pink Pig Grill. The drawing is being held on Monday, June 29th.