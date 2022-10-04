Arguably the most identifiable fall fruit, the apple can be turned into a multitude of delectable treats and snacks. From pies and crumbles, to ciders and sauces – the apple is the true heroine of the season.



Marcella Prokop is one of the founders of Blackshire Farms. She’s joining us today to teach us how to make Apple Cider Vinegar *and show us a fun way to turn it into a vinaigrette.

Honey Apple Cider Vinaigrette recipe

Blackshire Farm apples