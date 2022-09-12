From helping allergies to DIY cleaning products, we’ve covered a variety of DIY essential oil recipes and ideas for you on the show. I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for all things fall scents and today we’re going to share how you can create your own. Emily Paulsen is an essential oils expert. She stopped by to share how you can create scents with essential oils to create your own similar favorite fall candle scent, She also demonstrated how to make a DIY dryer ball and deodorizing pads.

Fall diffuser blend recipes