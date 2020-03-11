Everything you need to know to make a perfect entremet

Have you ever fantasized about going to pastry school? Well, trust us, Ashley has. And while she isn’t leaving our show to pursue a culinary career, she is still living her dream by learning to make amazing desserts from an award-winning pastry chef who lives right here in KELOLAND. Keyes Clemmer recently spent an afternoon teaching Ashley the art of making an entremet and listen closely because she shares all of the professional tips that make this dessert – actually pretty easy.

We have also included three DIGITAL EXTRAS that will improve your odds at making one of these incredible entremets.

You can learn more about Keyes on her Prairie Cocoa & Confections Facebook page.

Step 1: Irish Cream Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients:

10.5 oz. Cream Cheese; softened

3 oz. Bailey’s Irish Cream

7 oz. Heavy Cream

4-3/8 oz. Dark Chocolate

2-5/8 oz. Milk Chocolate

Method:

In deep bowl; place Cream Cheese and let soften slightly In measuring cup, add Cream & Bailey’s Irish Cream; set aside Place dark & milk chocolate in microwave safe bowl; microwave for 30 seconds; stir chocolate and repeat for 10-20 seconds at a time until almost completely melted. Stir until chocolate is smooth. Beat Cream cheese until smooth; add chocolate and mix until incorporated Add Cream & Bailey’s to cream cheese/chocolate mixture and beat until thick and smooth. Put “Mousse” into a large piping bag and pipe into ½ sphere silicone mold (or any shape you would like) Smooth surface with offset & place in freezer for at least 8 hours; best overnight.

*Makes 10 ½ spheres

Hear Keyes explain how and why it’s important to get the quantities of your ingredients correct and make sure that every drop is incorporated into the mousse in this DIGITAL EXTRA:

See an extended clip of filling the silicon mousse molds to ensure your entremet is perfect in this DIGITAL EXTRA:

Step 2: Chocolate Sable Cookie Base

Ingredients:

6.9 oz. All purpose flour

3 oz. Granulated Sugar

2 oz. Cocoa Powder

1/8 tsp. Kosher salt

5.5 oz. Unsalted butter; softened

1 Egg yolk

1-1/2 tsp. Vanilla

2 tsp. Heavy Cream (add up to 1 tsp more if necessary)

Method:

In the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, thoroughly mix together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, espresso powder (if using) and salt. Add the softened butter and mix on low to medium-low speed until the butter is completely incorporated. Add the egg yolk and vanilla extract and mix well. Add the cream and mix for 15-20 seconds. The dough should come together in a big lump stuck to the beater. If this doesn’t happen, add more cream, a tiny bit at a time, until the dough comes together. There shouldn’t be any dry ingredients fluttering about, nor should the dough be sticky. It should be about the consistency of Play-Doh. Remove the dough from the mixer and form it into a disc about 1″ thick. Place the disk between two sheets of parchment and roll to about 3/8″ thick. Cut out cookie base (sized to fit your mousse mold) Place on parchment lined baking sheet & refrigerate for 10-15 min. Preheat oven to 350* Bake cookies for 6-10 minutes until slightly firm. Cool on cooling rack.

*Can be stored in airtight container for up to a week or frozen for up to 3 weeks.

pate sable

Never miss a pastry segment on KELOLAND Living by following KELOLAND Ashley Thompson on Facebook! You can find her @KELOAshley.

Step 3: Chocolate Mirror Glaze

Ingredients:

½ Cup Cold Water

2-3/8 oz. Dark Cocoa Powder

7-3/8 oz. Granulated Sugar

5 oz. Heavy Cream

3 tsp. Gelatin powder

3 tbsp Cold Water

Method:

In small bowl; 3 Tbsp cold water and sprinkle top with 3 tsp Gelatin; mix slightly & set aside to “bloom”. In medium sauce pan; combine 1/3 cup water, cocoa powder, granulated sugar, and heavy cream. Over medium heat; stirring continuously, bring mixture to a slow boil; boil for 2 minutes & remove from heat. Stir in gelatin; stirring until smooth. Using a strainer; pour the chocolate mixture into a large measuring cup or pitcher. Let set until chocolate is 95* or luke warm.

Step 4: Creating the Entremet

Method:

Place cookie base on mini cake board or sheet tray Line a sheet tray with parchment paper & place a cooling rack in the tray. Remove the Chocolate Mousse from the molds and place on the rack. Once the Chocolate glaze is the correct temperature; pour over the mousse ½ spheres. Once the chocolate has stopped dripping; Use an offset spatula on the bottom and a toothpick to secure the top, to carefully pick up the ½ sphere and place it on the cookie base. Carefully remove the toothpick; cover hole with garnish of choice. Refrigerate until serving.

Learn how to add edible gold leafing in this DIGITAL EXTRA: