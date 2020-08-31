Enjoy this mango-avocado recipe as a dip or salad

Whitney Werner is a certified Holistic Health Coach and with the blog She Lives Fit.

Mango-Avocado “Beauty” Dip

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado, pitted and diced

1 ripe mango (or papaya works too), cored and diced

1/4 cup medium red onion, finely chopped

Several handfuls of cilantro, chopped, to taste

Juice of one lime (or 1-2 T)

Dash of cumin

Dash of cayenne pepper

(optional) Pink salt, to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a medium bowl. Serve with tortilla chips, on romaine or endive boats, or on its own as a salad.

Optional Mix-ins for a heartier meal: Add in 1/2 cup of cooked quinoa & 1 can of drained/rinsed black beans. Serve on top of a mixed greens salad, or use on a tasty taco!

For a spicer dip or salad: Add minced jalapeño pepper and/or more cayenne pepper