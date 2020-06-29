Egg Education: Better understanding the different types of eggs

Anna Anderson is the owner of Glory Garden and she has even prepared a recipe twice using two different eggs to have us see if we can taste the difference.

Baked Custard Recipe

2 free-range eggs

1 1/2 cups milk (Whole milk is best. If you use a combination of milk+cream that would be even better!)

1/4 cup honey and/or maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix all ingredients well. It’s best to use an electric beater, blender, or stick blender to get the eggs smoothly incorporated.

Pour into an 8×8 square or 8” round dish.

Place this glass dish in another larger glass dish (such as a 9×13) and fill the large glass dish with 1″ of hot water (as hot as it comes out of your faucet). This water bath will help the custard cook evenly and gently.

Bake the custard in the water bath for 40-50 minutes, until the custard is just set. When done, the center should be jiggly. A butter knife inserted near the edge of the custard should come out clean. Remove the custard from the water bath immediately and allow to cool.

Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar, and serve with berries and whipped cream.

Serves 4.