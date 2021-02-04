Let’s be real, breakfast can be a little boring. The eggs, the bacon, the pancakes? While they’re classics, and delicious, they sometimes leave you wanting more. Have you ever thought about incorporating ice cream into your breakfast?
Mark Stensland is the General Manager of Stensland Family Farms. He shows us a few ideas that include a fan-favorite ice cream and a few breakfast classics that combine the best of both worlds. It’ll leave you feeling full, and may even let you skip the coffee thanks to the wonderful sugar rush
Eat ice cream for breakfast this Saturday
Let’s be real, breakfast can be a little boring. The eggs, the bacon, the pancakes? While they’re classics, and delicious, they sometimes leave you wanting more. Have you ever thought about incorporating ice cream into your breakfast?