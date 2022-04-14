Easter is this Sunday, and that means many people are already planning their Easter dinners. But if you’re looking to skip the Easter ham and mashed potatoes this year, we’ve got an idea. Mary Michaels and Shelby Kommes are with Live Well Sioux Falls. They’re here today to show us how we can craft a carrot shaped veggie pizza that every-bunny is sure to love. And, it can take the place of all those empty candy calories and chocolate bunnies.

Easter themed veggie pizza finished product