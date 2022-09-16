Making the switch to a plant-based lifestyle can be hard. You’re probably going to be leaving behind foods that you grew up loving. And while the foods you love may be changing, you don’t have to leave them entirely. Raw-Vegan chef and owner of Bee Loved Kitchen in Sioux Falls, Emily Wilson, stopped by to demonstrate how to whip up coconut bacon that can help make that plant-based switch a little easier.

Corn pico salad with southwest ranch and coconut bacon

Coconut Bacon Recipe

In a bowl combine:

2 cups unsweetened coconut flakes

1 tbsp liquid aminos or coconut aminos

1 tbsp maple

2 tsp liquid smoke

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 clove minced garlic (optional)

Dash of black pepper (optional)

Cooking methods:

Dehydrate for 10-12 hours at 115*

Bake in the over at 170 for 2 hours or until dry and crispy.

Air fryer you can use the dehydrator setting and dehydrate for 10-12 hours.

Or the veggie setting (320*)

And let it go for 10-12 mins stirring the coconut half way through