Easy baked fudge for dogs and kitty kisses to keep your fur babies happy

Morgan Weber with Lucky Pup Adventures is here to show us two recipes that will make our fur babies happy.
|Easy Baked “Fudge” for Dogs:
(2) 6 ounce cans tuna (do not drain)
1 ½ cups flour
½ teaspoon garlic powder
2 eggs, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast
Mix together with a food processor until well blended (or use a fork to break up the tuna before mixing in the other ingredients). Spray a baking pan or rimmed cookie sheet with oil and then add the fudge. Bake at 350* for 20-25 minutes. Cut into small pieces once cool. Store in the refrigerator or freezer.
|Kitty Kisses
1 (3 ounce) can tuna + splash of water
1 egg white
1 teaspoon catnip (optional)
Place the tuna, splash of water, and catnip into a blender. Cover, and puree until smooth and a bit fluffy. Beat the egg white until stiff. Fold together half of the egg white and the pureed tuna together, then fold in the second half. Spoon the mix into a resealable plastic bag. Cut a small hole in the corner of the bag. Squeeze 1/2 inch kisses onto foil-lined baking sheets. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 350*. Store in an airtight container.