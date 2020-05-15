Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 95 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 44; Active cases at 1,269

Easy baked fudge for dogs and kitty kisses to keep your fur babies happy

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:
At Home Concerts

Morgan Weber with Lucky Pup Adventures is here to show us two recipes that will make our fur babies happy.

Easy Baked “Fudge” for Dogs:

(2) 6 ounce cans tuna (do not drain)
1 ½ cups flour
½ teaspoon garlic powder
2 eggs, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast

Mix together with a food processor until well blended (or use a fork to break up the tuna before mixing in the other ingredients). Spray a baking pan or rimmed cookie sheet with oil and then add the fudge. Bake at 350* for 20-25 minutes. Cut into small pieces once cool. Store in the refrigerator or freezer.
Kitty Kisses

1 (3 ounce) can tuna + splash of water
1 egg white
1 teaspoon catnip (optional)

Place the tuna, splash of water, and catnip into a blender. Cover, and puree until smooth and a bit fluffy. Beat the egg white until stiff. Fold together half of the egg white and the pureed tuna together, then fold in the second half. Spoon the mix into a resealable plastic bag. Cut a small hole in the corner of the bag.  Squeeze 1/2 inch kisses onto foil-lined baking sheets. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 350*. Store in an airtight container.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests