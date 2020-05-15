Easy baked fudge for dogs and kitty kisses to keep your fur babies happy

Whether you drizzle it on a falafel or enjoy the flavor it adds to hummus, Tahini, also known as sesame paste, can be used in a variety of ways in the kitchen. If you've never had it before, Tahini adds a nutty and creamy taste that's commonly used in Middle Eastern cooking. Only it's become popular lately in salad dressings, sauces and even baking. Janelle Revier is the Culinary Arts Teacher at CTE Academy. She's here to show us a couple of tahini recipes that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Here are the recipes Janelle used on today's show: