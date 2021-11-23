Don’t let the holidays gobble up your sanity: 15 minute or less Thanksgiving recipes

The first time you host a holiday meal it can be overwhelming. Actually, anytime you host a holiday meal it is overwhelming. From making sure the bird is cooked, the potatoes are properly mashed, checking that the pie doesn’t spill over in your oven – it can all lead to us wanting to pull our hair out. Thankfully, there are a few ways we can simplify our holiday meal to alleviate some of the stress.


Annie Mello is a busy mom and home chef who is here today to walk us through a few simple things that will make the holiday meals a little easier so we’re not stress crying in the kitchen this holiday season over a raw turkey.

Thanksgiving made healthy and simple with these easy recipes!

You can download Annie’s recipes by going to cpmfitness.com/thanksgiving-sides!

