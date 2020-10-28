Don’t let making meringue scare you even if these meringue ghosts do

We’re just days away from Halloween 2020 and I think most people would agree that this year has been pretty scary all on it’s own. Luckily, we have a special treat that’s just as sweet as it is spooky.



Clark Casarella is a local food blogger known for his blog, “Cooking With Cas” and he’s the guy we always call when our baking experiments turn scientific. He shows us how we can whip up a few spirits into adorable meringue ghost cookies.

Meringue Recipe:

240 g egg whites (about 7 large eggs)

400 g fine ground white sugar (Clark blends regular sugar in a food processor for about 15 seconds)

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cream of tartar

Beat egg whites until foamy. Add cream of tartar, beat until soft peaks, introduce sugar slowly until silky and shiny. Beat in vanilla last!

Pipe onto silicone mat or parchment paper and bake for 2-3 hours at 200 degrees Fahrenheit, leaving them in the oven to steam off and dry out.

As long as it’s the 3:5 ratio egg whites : sugar ratio, you’re good. Any amount of cream of tartar works as long as you don’t overdo it.