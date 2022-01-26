Don’t fret, just fritter

Say fritter and the first thing that pops into many minds is the donut shop staple, the apple fritter, but as we’ve shown you before you can fritter just about anything.

Janelle Whempner is the culinary arts instructor at CTE Academy. She showed us how we can make a fritter with a delectable aioli to pair with it that will take the fritter from breakfast time to any time.

Chickpea Fritters

Yield: 30 fritters

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup frozen spinach

1/2 yellow onion, minced

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp coriander

1/2 tsp curry powder

1/4 tsp tumeric

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 cup cornstarch

2 tbsp. all purpose flour

1/2 bunch parsley, minced

kosher salt. TT

Directions:

Toss the onions in all the spices. Sweat over low heat until the onions are tender. Using a food processor, pulse the the chickpeas until they are broken down but not completely mashed. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and season with salt. Scoop the batter with a purple handled scoop. Heat frying oil to 350F. Fry the fitters until golden brown and warm on the inside.

Harissa Aioli

Ingredients:

5 egg yolks

5 cloves of garlic, rough chop

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 cups canola oil

lemon juice, TT

kosher salt, TT

1/4 cup harissa

Directions:

In a food processor combine the egg yolks, garlic, and Dijon mustard. With the food processor running, slowly stream in the oil to form an emulsion. Add the harissa and season the aioli with salt and lemon juice to taste.

Pro tip: Make sure you get enough air in the egg yolks!

