DIY Shamrock Shakes: Boozy & regular

McDonald’s copycat shamrock shake recipe:

Ingredients:

3 large scoops vanilla ice cream (about 1/4 c. each)

1/4 c. heavy cream

1/2 tsp. peppermint extract

6 drops green food coloring

Whipped cream, for topping

Maraschino cherry, for topping

Instructions:

In a blender, mix vanilla ice cream, heavy cream, peppermint extract, and food coloring until completely smooth, then pour into a glass. Top with whipped cream and a cherry before serving.

Shamrock Shake boozy version:

4 cups Vanilla Ice Cream

1/4 cup Milk

2 oz Creme de Menthe

2 oz Vanilla Vodka

Green Food Coloring

Whipped cream, for topping

Cherries & sprinkles, for topping

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Garnish as desired and serve immediately.