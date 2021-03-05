DIY Shamrock Shakes: Boozy & regular

McDonald’s copycat shamrock shake recipe:

Ingredients:

3 large scoops vanilla ice cream (about 1/4 c. each)
1/4 c. heavy cream
1/2 tsp. peppermint extract
6 drops green food coloring
Whipped cream, for topping
Maraschino cherry, for topping

Instructions:
In a blender, mix vanilla ice cream, heavy cream, peppermint extract, and food coloring until completely smooth, then pour into a glass. Top with whipped cream and a cherry before serving.

Shamrock Shake boozy version:

4 cups Vanilla Ice Cream
1/4 cup Milk
2 oz Creme de Menthe
2 oz Vanilla Vodka
Green Food Coloring
Whipped cream, for topping
Cherries & sprinkles, for topping

Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Garnish as desired and serve immediately.

