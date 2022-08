Growing up in the Midwest, fairs are a summer staple. And while the food always tastes great, it isn’t always dietary friendly if you’ve got food restrictions. Fair foods are also not always the most vegetarian-friendly option. That’s why Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson shared a new take on two fair classics, the gluten-free funnel cake and a vegetarian corn dog.

Ashley Thompson and Brittany Kaye make DIY fair food