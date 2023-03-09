Who doesn’t love a nice baked treat on a cold wintery day? From the perfect brownie to the ultimate chocolate chip cookie, something just feels homey about having a nice treat. And you know who else loves a good treat? Our fur babies! That’s why we showed you how to make your own dog treats. So even your favorite Fido can have a homemade treat when everyone is cooped up inside during the cold winter months! And the best part? You probably already the ingredients in your cupboard!
INGREDIENTS & DIRECTIONS:
- 1 tablespoon Coconut Oil
- 1/4 cup Unsweetened Creamy Peanut Butter or SunButter
- 1/3 cup Pumpkin Puree
- 1 cup Oat Flour or Uncooked Old Fashioned Rolled Oats
- Melt the coconut oil and combine it well with the peanut butter and the pumpkin puree in a bowl.
- If using rolled oats, pulse them in a blender or food processor until it has a powder/flour consistency.
- Add the oat flour and combine well using a hand mixer or a spoon.
- Roll the mixture into balls, about 1-inch thick for smaller treats and up to 2-inches thick for larger treats.
- Place the balls on a parchment paper lined tray.
- Use a fork to press a crosshatch design into the treat if desired.
- Store the treats in the refrigerator.