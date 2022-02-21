Put yourself in this scene: You have found the perfect hollandaise sauce to serve at your next brunch atop eggs Benedict. That’s the dream. The reality? Your sauce starts to separate, while trying to fix it your English muffin burns, and you still don’t know how to poach an egg.



Janelle Whempner, is a culinary instructor at CTE and she joined us to teach us to save our bacon on this and other menu mishaps that we might unknowingly commit in the kitchen.

Overcook your pasta?

Heat up a pan, add a little olive oil and crisp up the noodles a little to firm them back up

Save a too salty soup with a raw potato

Over whip your cream? Just turn it into butter!

Janelle Whempner & Ashley Thompson on the set

