Detox from holiday overindulgence: Raw rainbow roll recipe

The holidays are all about friends, family and tasty food. However, all of those yummy treats can leave our stomachs feeling heavy and bloated. Thankfully, Emily Wilson, a raw vegan chef, has some recipes to share that may help us get back on track with healthy eating.

Rainbow Rolls:

2 sheets of rice paper or nori sheets

½ cup shredded purple cabbage

1 cucumber cut into strips

½ cup shredded carrots

½ cup red bell pepper strips

lettuce

sliced red onion

kimchi or avocado (optional)

Orange Peanut Dipping Sauce:

1/3 cup orange juice

1 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tsp sesame oil (optional)

1 tbsp amino acids or soy sauce

2 tsp maple or agave

1 tbsp peanut butter

½ clove minced garlic

To see an example of raw, vegan meal planning for a whole day, download the guide Emily provided below.