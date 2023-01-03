Is there anything better than a frozen sweet treat? From ice cream to popsicles there is always time for that sweet, cooling treat. One way to level up those classics? Taking one of your favorite desserts and making it frozen. Which is exactly what Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson did today by demonstrating a frozen take on the classic s’mores.
Frozen s’mores bars recipe
Ingredients:
1 box instant pudding
2 C milk
Box of graham crackers
7oz marshmallow fluff
1 tub Cool whip
4oz cream cheese
Directions:
Follow instant pudding instructions
In separate bowl mix cream cheese, fluff and cool whip
Line pan with graham crackers
Layer pudding over crackers
Layer fluff mixture over pudding
Top with graham crackers
Freeze