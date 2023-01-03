Is there anything better than a frozen sweet treat? From ice cream to popsicles there is always time for that sweet, cooling treat. One way to level up those classics? Taking one of your favorite desserts and making it frozen. Which is exactly what Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson did today by demonstrating a frozen take on the classic s’mores.

Frozen s’mores ingredients

Frozen s’mores bars recipe

Ingredients:

1 box instant pudding

2 C milk

Box of graham crackers

7oz marshmallow fluff

1 tub Cool whip

4oz cream cheese

Directions:

Follow instant pudding instructions

In separate bowl mix cream cheese, fluff and cool whip

Line pan with graham crackers

Layer pudding over crackers

Layer fluff mixture over pudding

Top with graham crackers

Freeze