Deconstructed green bean casserole, an upscale side for your Thanksgiving table

It seems like everyone has an opinion on Green Bean Casserole. It’s just one of those recipes that you either love to eat, or love to ignore at the Thanksgiving dinner table. Although most people go with the classic version of this festive dish, there are other ways to recreate the recipe. Clark Casarella. the food blogger behind “Cooking With Cas.”, shares a deconstructed version of the traditional Green Bean Casserole.
Deconstructed Green Bean Casserole
- 12 oz fresh green beans, de-stemmed/trimmed
- 2 large shallots, sliced into thin rings, and separated
- 1 c. coconut milk
- ½ c. AP flour
- 12 oz button, crimini, or baby Portobello mushrooms, cleaned, de-stemmed, and quartered
- 2-3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- Fresh thyme sprigs, leaves stemmed
- 3 Tbsp butter alternative
- 3 Tbsp AP Flour
- 1.5 c. vegetable stock
- ½ c. coconut milk
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Combine 2 c. ice with 4 c. cold water to make ice bath
- Blanch green beans in salted boiling water for 3 minutes, drain and immediately transfer to ice bath to stop cooking process.
- In a large straight-walled skillet or frying pan, heat up 1” of vegetable oil over medium heat (375-350 deg F).
- Combine coconut milk and shallot rings. Allow to soak for 10 minutes.
- Allowing some excess coconut milk to drip off, toss shallots in ½ c. flour, shake off excess flour, and fry in oil for 5-10 minutes or until golden brown. Drain over paper towels/rack. Set aside. (An alternative method is to simply cook your shallots confit.)
- In a separate pan over medium-high heat, combine mushrooms and ~1/2 c. water and cook until water has evaporated. Add garlic, thyme, and olive oil, and mushrooms, and cook until mushrooms have thoroughly browned (watching for garlic to not burn). Set mushrooms aside and return pan to heat.
- Melt butter alternative until foaming has stopped, whisk in flour until pan is dry and cook flour roux for 1-2 minute until lightly blonde. Slowly stream in vegetable stock, whisking constantly until thick gravy has formed, salt and pepper to taste. Whisk in coconut milk, remove from heat, and transfer to a bowl (it will thicken as it sits).
- Return dry pan to medium-high heat. Add ~1 Tbsp vegetable oil and sauté green beans for 2 minutes
- On a large serving platter, layer green beans, spoon some of the gravy over, and top with crispy fried shallots.