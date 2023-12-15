Have you ever wondered why Santa Claus has a beard? Sure, it helps him keep warm as he flies around the world delivering gifts, but is there more of a reason? We asked our Scout Elf, KLLy, but she wasn’t giving into our interrogation efforts, so we called someone we thought would know.



And the warmest spirit we know is the owner of Figtales Bakery and master of the sugar cookie, Stacie Suedkamp. She may not know precisely why Santa has a beard, but she did bring us a way to join him in the bearded merriment with a Santa beard cookie.