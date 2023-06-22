These are difficult numbers to think about: Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death in kids under the age of 15 in the United States. In fact, on average 47 kids are diagnosed with cancer in the US every day. As a parent, that is an unimaginable statistic. Yet, that is the sad reality today’s guest is working to change with a very light-hearted event.



Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger is one of the organizers of this year’s Donut Dash, being sponsored by Northwestern Mutual. She joined us to tell us more about this weekend’s event and share the V.I.P. Mocktail that a select group of participants will be sipping at the finish line.