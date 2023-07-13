Macaroni & cheese is a childhood favorite around the country, and even into adulthood. Sophie Daly has to say it’s a favorite of hers. Yet, with the growth of nutritional science and food intolerances and allergies becoming more frequent, the classic might not be an option for some people. Thankfully, today’s guest had the perfect solution.

We were joined by Lynne Schenkel, a local middle school teacher. With more people making the switch to a gluten & dairy free lifestyle, she’s taken the steps to make sure her students, and her family aren’t missing out on one of the greatest foods ever created. This time with a taco twist.

Cashew Cheese Sauce