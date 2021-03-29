Crispy zucchini fritters to squash your cravings

When you think of Easter, do you picture spring flowers, colorfully-decorated eggs, and sugar cookies made to look like adorable chicks? If you're like most people, you also probably think of that holiday meal. Like Thanksgiving and turkey, Easter has that traditional main dish that seems to define the holiday meal: Easter ham.

Stacey Sorlien is with the South Dakota Pork Producers Council.

She joins us with some great ideas for serving a delectable dish featuring pork that will take center stage at your Easter brunch or dinner table.