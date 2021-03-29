Crispy zucchini fritters to squash your cravings

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

When you think of a fritter, an apple fritter pastry probably pops into your head. The sweet, gooey goodness is something that many people crave. Yet, that’s not the only fritter on the block. They can range from the sweet to the savory, and everything in between.

Clark Casarella is the brain and foodie behind the blog, Cooking with Cas. He shares a savory fritter made with a very special squash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 