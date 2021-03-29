When you think of a fritter, an apple fritter pastry probably pops into your head. The sweet, gooey goodness is something that many people crave. Yet, that’s not the only fritter on the block. They can range from the sweet to the savory, and everything in between.
Clark Casarella is the brain and foodie behind the blog, Cooking with Cas. He shares a savory fritter made with a very special squash.
Crispy zucchini fritters to squash your cravings
