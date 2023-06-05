Is there anything better than a cool dessert on hot summer day? What about making the perfect freezer pop? Maybe one that has a coffee flavor, or one with pretty edible glitter suspended in the center?
If one of those icy pops tickles your fancy, you’re in luck. We demonstrated how you can create your own custom ice pop.
DIY ice pops recipes:
| COFFEE POP BASE
1 C. Room Temp OR chilled Coffee
1 TBSP. Simple Syrup
3 TBSP. Creamer
|1) Pour 1 TBSP Creamer into popsicle mold
2) Place in freezer for 20-30 minutes
3) Combine Coffee, Simple Syrup & 2 TBSP Creamer to cup
4) Pour coffee mixture into mold with frozen creamer at top
5)Freeze 3-24 hours
“CREAMER” CAN BE SUBSTITUTED WITH PROTIEN SHAKE
| Blueberry Coconut Pop
1 C. Coconut Water
1 TBSP. Coconut Syrup
2 TBSP. Simple Syrup OPTIONAL: Frozen Blueberries
|1) Combine Coconut Water & Syrups
2) Fill mold to ¾ of the way full
3) Add frozen berries (OMIT FOR CLEARER POP)
| GLITTER SPILT POP
1 C. Coconut Water
1 TBSP. Coconut Syrup 2 TBSP. Simple Syrup ½ tsp. Glitter Powder
|1) Follow Blueberry Coconut Pop Recipe
2) Pour Mixture into mold ½ way
3) Freeze at an angle for 1-2 hours
4) Add Glitter to remaining Coconut Pop Mixture
5) Pour glitter mixture on to frozen “clear” pop