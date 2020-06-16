Convinced tofu sucks? Try this easy oil-free marinated tofu recipe that is full of flavor

Whitney Werner is a Certified Holistic Health Coach. Find more of her recipes on her website by clicking here.

Easy Oil-Free Marinated Tofu Recipe:

1 lb organic extra firm tofu, squeezed and pressed of liquid

2-3 T. Braggs liquid aminos (or soy sauce)

1 T. Rice wine vinegar

1/2 tsp ginger powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp liquid smoke (optional)

1 clove garlic, minced (optional)

Directions:



1. Press the tofu very well. The longer it is squeezed of moisture, the firmer the texture will be and the more flavor it will absorb as it marinates. Either use a tofu press, OR drain liquid from the package and wrap the block in a few paper towels, and then a clean dish towel. Wrap tightly and lay a heavy cookbook or object on top of the block of tofu. Let it press for 20 minutes or more.



2. Prepare the marinade by whisking all other ingredients together in a shallow dish or a bowl.



3. Slice the tofu into 1” cubes – try to keep them similarly sized.



4.Place tofu in the marinade and let rest for up to 20 minutes. The longer it sits, the more flavor it will have.



5. (Air-Fry method): Arrange tofu pieces in the basket of your air fryer. Set at 375 degrees and time for 15 minutes. Flip individual cubes halfway through cooking.



6.(Oven baked method): Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange tofu cubes on parchment paper and then bake for 30 minutes, turning pieces halfway through.



Use this tofu with a vegetable stir-fry and rice, to top a hearty salad, or as a main protein source with any of your favorite vegetables. My kids love this tofu tossed with rice or soba noodles and peanut sauce for a fresh and healthy Asian-inspired bowl! Mix in cilantro, bean sprouts, and diced bell peppers.



If you are short on time, and don’t mind using oil to prepare – you can swap the cooking method by heating some high-heat oil in a nonstick skillet, and browning the marinated tofu. Turn cubes every few minutes – making sure to wait until one side is browned before turning (or it will scald to the pan, and fall apart). Blot excess oil with paper towels after cooking