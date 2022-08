Một hai ba YO!

Are you ready to go on adventure? We kept the plane engines buzzing with another trip around the globe thanks to a continental cocktail. We headed to Vietnam. Leading us on the adventure was photographer and 1st generation Vietnamese American, Vince Danh. He showed us how we can whip up a coffee based cocktail that will make sure the plane engines aren’t the only thing buzzin’.

Vince Danh and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Vietnamese coffee maker