As we continue on with our “Continental Cocktail” series, today’s cocktail took us to the continent of Africa – to Nairobi, Kenya. But this cocktail isn’t just popular in Kenya, it has been slowly gaining popularity at Lake Poinsett for the last 30 years.

Mary Thompson is KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson’s mother-in-law. She and her husband, R.J., have been making them for friends and (adult) family members ever since R.J. learned how to make them on a business trip to Nairobi.

Mary Thompson and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

The Dawa

Fill a rocks glass with crushed ice (cubes can be used in a desperate situation)

Add the Juice of half a lime (and the lime for fun!)

Add approximately 2 ounces of vodka (or just fill up the glass)

Add a spoonful of honey

The key now is to stir the honey until it dissolves. If you do it correctly, a frost should form on the outside of the glass.

Enjoy the Thompson families favorite cocktail!