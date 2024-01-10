Around the world, people in different regions have a traditional beverage. That’s why we brought back an old favorite, “Continental Cocktails.” Regardless of whether you’re drinking bourbon from Kentucky, Tequila from Mexico, or, in today’s case, Aquavit, a traditional Scandinavian spirit.

Unlike other regional spirits, Aquavit has a unique flavor. It is made with caraway, anise, and other herbs and spices and each country in Scandinavia has its own version of the recipe. No one knows Norway’s version of Aquavit better than Svein Sjovold, a Norwegian ex-pat. Today, he joined us to show us how we can enjoy his homeland’s favorite cocktail and a few of the customs associated with the drink.