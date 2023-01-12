We’re nearing the end of our inaugural Cold Weather Casserole week. But before the weekend, we’ve got a casserole or two up our sleeves. Today’s recipe is a new take on the classic Mac & Cheese. Owner and chef at Bee Loved Kitchen, Emily Wilson, stopped by to show us how we can whip up a raw vegan mac & cheese that will scratch the “carby” itch many of us have in the winter.

Behind the scenes with Emily Wilson and Brittany Kaye

Recipe for Fiesta Mac n’ cheeze

SAUCE

½ red bell pepper

1/4 cup sunflower seeds, soaked overnight

1 cup cashews, soaked overnight

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

2 Tbsp sundried tomatoes

1 Tbsp liquid aminos

1 garlic clove

¼ Tbsp chili powder

1/4 tsp cumin

⅛ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp salt

–

2 Tbsp water, as needed to achieve desired consistency

Drain and rinse the sunflower seeds and cashews and place them in a blender with the remaining ingredients. Blend until smooth adjusting water as needed for a creamy sauce.

ASSEMBLY

1 zucchini, spiralized

¼ cup frozen corn

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

¼ cup tomatoes, chopped

Toss all the ingredients with the sauce and devour.