We’re nearing the end of our inaugural Cold Weather Casserole week. But before the weekend, we’ve got a casserole or two up our sleeves. Today’s recipe is a new take on the classic Mac & Cheese. Owner and chef at Bee Loved Kitchen, Emily Wilson, stopped by to show us how we can whip up a raw vegan mac & cheese that will scratch the “carby” itch many of us have in the winter.
Recipe for Fiesta Mac n’ cheeze
SAUCE
½ red bell pepper
1/4 cup sunflower seeds, soaked overnight
1 cup cashews, soaked overnight
1/4 cup nutritional yeast
2 Tbsp sundried tomatoes
1 Tbsp liquid aminos
1 garlic clove
¼ Tbsp chili powder
1/4 tsp cumin
⅛ tsp turmeric powder
¼ tsp salt
–
2 Tbsp water, as needed to achieve desired consistency
Drain and rinse the sunflower seeds and cashews and place them in a blender with the remaining ingredients. Blend until smooth adjusting water as needed for a creamy sauce.
ASSEMBLY
1 zucchini, spiralized
¼ cup frozen corn
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
¼ cup tomatoes, chopped
Toss all the ingredients with the sauce and devour.