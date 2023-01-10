Things are continue to heat up for cold weather casserole week. Today we put a twist on a comfort food staple: Chicken noodle soup. Get your ovens preheated and get ready to make a chicken noodle casserole that has all the elements of your favorite vegetarian homestyle soup that the entire family is sure to love.

Chicken noodle casserole

Chik’n Noodle Casserole

Half package egg noodles prepared per bag instructions

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 can cream of chicken soup (or bechemel instructions below)

Half package frozen vegetables

1 c sour cream

1-1.5 C shredded cheese

1/2 cup melted butter

1/2 sleeve Ritz crackers (crushed)

Directions:

Spray pan with cooking spray

Dump in prepared egg noodles

Add cooked chicken breasts

Add cream of chicken soup

Add sour cream

Add frozen veggies of your choosing

Mix together in pan

Top with cheese

Top cheese and noodle mixture with crushed ritz crackers

Pour melted butter over ritz crackers

Bake for 45-60 minutes in 350 degree oven

Can of soup sub to make vegetarian

3 Tbsp butter

3 Tbsp flour

1/2 c milk

1/2 c veggie broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Melt butter in small sauce pan whisking continuously until smooth

Add flour mix until smooth

Add milk & broth

Add salt and pepper

Bring to boil while whisking for 2 minutes until thickened