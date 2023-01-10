Things are continue to heat up for cold weather casserole week. Today we put a twist on a comfort food staple: Chicken noodle soup. Get your ovens preheated and get ready to make a chicken noodle casserole that has all the elements of your favorite vegetarian homestyle soup that the entire family is sure to love.
Chik’n Noodle Casserole
Half package egg noodles prepared per bag instructions
2 boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 can cream of chicken soup (or bechemel instructions below)
Half package frozen vegetables
1 c sour cream
1-1.5 C shredded cheese
1/2 cup melted butter
1/2 sleeve Ritz crackers (crushed)
Directions:
Spray pan with cooking spray
Dump in prepared egg noodles
Add cooked chicken breasts
Add cream of chicken soup
Add sour cream
Add frozen veggies of your choosing
Mix together in pan
Top with cheese
Top cheese and noodle mixture with crushed ritz crackers
Pour melted butter over ritz crackers
Bake for 45-60 minutes in 350 degree oven
Can of soup sub to make vegetarian
3 Tbsp butter
3 Tbsp flour
1/2 c milk
1/2 c veggie broth
Salt and pepper to taste
Melt butter in small sauce pan whisking continuously until smooth
Add flour mix until smooth
Add milk & broth
Add salt and pepper
Bring to boil while whisking for 2 minutes until thickened