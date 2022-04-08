Helping your community can give you a huge burst of serotonin. So can getting together with friends for an end-of-the-week happy hour. What if we told you there was a way to combine the two?



On today’s show we were joined by Tom Slattery, who is the owner of JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. He joined us to show us how we can whip up a specialty cocktail, while sharing some insight into this year’s Cocktails For A Cause fundraiser.

Details for Cocktails for a Cause 2022

Get to know Tom: Across the Table with Tom Slattery