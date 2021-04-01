Cocktails for a Cause: Make the perfect margarita

When it comes to cocktails, you might feel like you’re stuck in a rut. Drinking the same thing time and time again. Our next guest is here to show us how we can shake-up at-home cocktails.

Tom Slattery is the Owner of JJ’s Wine & Spirits. He shows us how we can literally take cocktails out of the box. He also fills us in on how we can do that and help a good cause.

For more information on how you can support Breath Bravely, see their Facebook event for Cocktails for a Cause. But don’t forget, you have to order your box of cocktails by April 3rd!

Tom Slattery’s Famous Margarita Recipe:

  • 1.5 ounces Tequila
  • 3/4 ounces orange liqueur
  • 3/4 ounces fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounces agave syrup

