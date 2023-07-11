Is there anything better than good butter? It can up the flavor of any food it comes into contact with.
Everything from veggies to meat and even baked goods can benefit from a better butter. That’s why today we showed you how you can make your own compound butters with all of your favorite flavors.
And, while it may not be a butter in the traditional sense, we also whipped up our own DIY peanut Butter.
