Christmas in July cheese board

Mariah Reil is a registered dietitian. She’s here today to show us just how we can level up our holiday parties, and our Christmas in July festivities, with just a little bit of work.

Recipe name: Christmas Tree Cheese Board

Ingredients:

-2 lbs grapes, any preferred combination of red and green

-7 oz of a sharp cheese, such as cheddar

-7 oz marbled cheese, such as Colby jack

-7oz swiss cheese

-7 oz Havarti cheese

-7 oz mozzarella

-optional: cream cheese spread and/or jellies, nuts such as almonds, dried fruits such as raisins

-optional: fresh thyme

-variety of whole wheat crackers on the side

Directions:

-dice cheese into ¾ inch cubes. Wash grapes and remove from vine. Arrange fruit and cheese into a tree, layering red, green, and cheese to appear festive. Arrange nuts, crackers, etc on the side or as desired. Place thyme as garland on tree.