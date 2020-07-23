Christmas in July cheese board

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

Mariah Reil is a registered dietitian. She’s here today to show us just how we can level up our holiday parties, and our Christmas in July festivities, with just a little bit of work.

Recipe name: Christmas Tree Cheese Board

Ingredients:

-2 lbs grapes, any preferred combination of red and green

-7 oz of a sharp cheese, such as cheddar

-7 oz marbled cheese, such as Colby jack

-7oz swiss cheese

-7 oz Havarti cheese

-7 oz mozzarella

-optional: cream cheese spread and/or jellies, nuts such as almonds, dried fruits such as raisins

-optional: fresh thyme

-variety of whole wheat crackers on the side

Directions:

-dice cheese into ¾ inch cubes. Wash grapes and remove from vine. Arrange fruit and cheese into a tree, layering red, green, and cheese to appear festive. Arrange nuts, crackers, etc on the side or as desired. Place thyme as garland on tree.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests