Christmas in July cheese board

Mariah Reil is a registered dietitian. She’s here today to show us just how we can level up our holiday parties, and our Christmas in July festivities, with just a little bit of work.
Recipe name: Christmas Tree Cheese Board
Ingredients:
-2 lbs grapes, any preferred combination of red and green
-7 oz of a sharp cheese, such as cheddar
-7 oz marbled cheese, such as Colby jack
-7oz swiss cheese
-7 oz Havarti cheese
-7 oz mozzarella
-optional: cream cheese spread and/or jellies, nuts such as almonds, dried fruits such as raisins
-optional: fresh thyme
-variety of whole wheat crackers on the side
Directions:
-dice cheese into ¾ inch cubes. Wash grapes and remove from vine. Arrange fruit and cheese into a tree, layering red, green, and cheese to appear festive. Arrange nuts, crackers, etc on the side or as desired. Place thyme as garland on tree.