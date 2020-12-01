With the holiday season upon us, the magic can be felt in the air. While there may not be snow across KELOLAND quite yet, nothing says “Happy Holidays” quite like a snow globe.
After all, who hasn’t seen a snow globe and taken the opportunity to create a magical flurry.
Keyes Clemmer, the head pastry chef behind Prairie Cocoa and Confections, shows us how we can take the magic of a snow globe, and turn it into a festive holiday treat.
How to make a magical snow globe cookie
With the holiday season upon us, the magic can be felt in the air. While there may not be snow across KELOLAND quite yet, nothing says “Happy Holidays” quite like a snow globe.