12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Sugar cookie snow globes

Christmas Cookies
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Newsletter

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go, and that can only mean one thing here on the KELOLAND Living Set. It’s time for the return of our 12 days of Christmas cookies. Every show we have from today until Christmas Eve we’ll be show casing a very special holiday treat that you’ll be sure to want to add to your holiday cookie box. We’re kicking things off today with a shake-up.

We’re being joined by Keyes Clemmer, owner and head pastry chef at Prairie Cocoa & Confections. She’s here today to give us an updated, kid friendly version of her iconic snow globe cookie.

How to make a sugar cookie shaped like a snow globe that you can really shake.
Ashley’s completed snow globe cookie
RELATED: Keyes teaches us how to make the perfect entremet!
How to make a sugar cookie shaped like a snow globe that you can really shake.
A completed snow globe cookie and an snow globe cookie before adding the globe

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 