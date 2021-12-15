12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Sugar cookie decorating tips

In the world of Christmas cookies it can feel like everything is running together. Cookies can start to look the same, smell the same when baking, and even have similar flavor profiles. That’s why we’re bringing you our 12 days of Christmas Cookies. While a cookie has to taste delicious it also needs that something special that will up the ante on your plate of cookies for Santa. No one knows how to take the classic sugar cookie to the next level quite like owner and head baker at Figtales Bakery, Stacie Suedkamp. Stacie is here to show us how we can take the classic star-shaped sugar cookie and fashion it into a Christmas tree that is almost too pretty to eat.
