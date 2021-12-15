12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Sugar cookie decorating tips

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- South Dakota State football coach John Stiegelmeier announced Wednesday that eight high school standouts and a transfer have signed a National Letter of Intent, indicating they further their education and athletic pursuits with the Jackrabbits.

"We are excited to welcome this recruiting class," Stiegelmeier said. "These student-athletes fit our culture and will be difference-makers on and off the field. We can't wait to get them on campus and to be a part of their total development."