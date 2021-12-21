12 days of Christmas Cookies: Spritz Cookies

Get those cookie plates ready, we’re in the final few days of our KELOLAND Living 12 days of Christmas Cookies. We’ve been cooking up everything from Brazilian Candy, to the classic chocolate chip cookie to help keep those cookie plates well rounded for the holidays.



Today, we’re jumping right into day 10 of the 12 days of cookies with the ultimate holiday classic, the spritz cookie. Though they might seen to be just a simple butter cookie, Kari Swartos knows that’s not always the case. She’s here to show us how we can perfect the cookie that so many hold near and dear.

Kari’s spritz cookies

Spritz Cookies

Bake @350°

1/2 C Butter

1/2 C Margarine

2/3 C Sugar

3 Egg Yolks

3/4 tsp Vanilla

2 C Flour

1. Cream Butter, Margarine Sugar & Egg yolks.

2. Add vanilla and half the flour. Mix very well.

3. Add remaining flour and mix by hand. Make sure all ingredients are thoroughly mixed.

4. Refrigerate until well set.

5. Load cookie press and eliminate air pockets. Press on to clean cookie sheet.

6. VIP. Put into freezer/refrigerator for 10-15 min. This will help them set before baking so they don’t spread all over the baking sheet.

8. Bake in oven 5-8 minutes. Don’t overtake. Take off cookie pan right away after they’re out of the oven.

9. Cool cookie sheet & reload to repeat the process for more.