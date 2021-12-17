12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Snickerdoodle bars

Christmas Cookies
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Newsletter

Have you started your holiday baking yet? If not, you might want to get a jump on things this weekend because we’re only a week away from Christmas Eve! If you’re still looking for ideas on what to leave out for Santa, we’ve got you covered with our 12 days of Christmas cookies. Today, we’re taking on day 8, with Chelsea Alexander owner of Kane’s Baked Goods. She’s here today to show us how we can create the classic Snickerdoodle cookie that is sure to be a crowd pleaser this holiday season.

Snickerdoodles RecipeDownload

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 