12 Days of Christmas Cookies: ‘I want to marry you’ chocolate chip cookies

Ryan McCarthy is a home baker and holiday cookie maker. He’s here to share the recipe for “I want to marry you’ chocolate chip cookies.” He says it’s so good it may come with a surprise Christmas engagement. Or, at the very least, a “Merry Christmas.”
I Want to Marry You Cookies
Serves: 2 dozen
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter
- 1 ¼ cups light brown sugar
- ½ sugar granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup uncooked rolled oats
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 cup white chocolate chips
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup roughly chopped toasted pecan
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat until melted. Remove from the heat.
- Add the brown sugar and granulated sugar and stir until sugars are incorporated and smooth. Chill the mixture for 10 minutes.
- Remove from the refrigerator and stir in the egg and egg yolk and vanilla
- Add the flour, oats, baking soda, salt, ground cinnamon and stir together
- Stir in the white chocolate chips, semi-sweet chocolate chips and pecan
- Roll by hand into medium-sized balls or use a scoop, and place on a sheet pan. If desired, tuck extra chips and pecans over the tops of dough mounds for a lovely appearance
- Chill, on sheet pan for 30 minutes
- Preheat over to 325 f. Remove the cookies from the refrigerator and bake for 14-18 minutes, or until golden brown. Allow to cool for several minutes on plan and then transfer to cooling rack.
- Watch the proposals coming pouring in!!!