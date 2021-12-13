12 Days of Christmas Cookies: ‘I want to marry you’ chocolate chip cookies

We’ve entered the next quarter cup of our 12 days of Christmas cookies. That’s right, we’re here today with day four as we continue our march down candy cane lane to show you some of the best cookies of the season.



Ryan McCarthy is a home baker and holiday cookie maker. He’s here to share the recipe for “I want to marry you’ chocolate chip cookies.” He says it’s so good it may come with a surprise Christmas engagement. Or, at the very least, a “Merry Christmas.”

I Want to Marry You Cookies

Serves: 2 dozen

Ingredients

1 cup butter

1 ¼ cups light brown sugar

½ sugar granulated sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups flour

1 cup uncooked rolled oats

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup roughly chopped toasted pecan

Instructions