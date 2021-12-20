12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Healthy cowboy cookies

Giddy up! We’re jumping into the home stretch of our 12 days of christmas cookies, and today we’re sharing a cookie that comes with a little bit of lore. We’re being joined by Public Health Prevention Coordinator for the City of Sioux Falls, Mary Michaels. She’s here to show us how to make a healthy cowboy cookie for our 8th recipe. Today’s cookies are said to be a cookie that cowboys on the trail enjoyed. According to Mary, they were considered the first “power bar” because they were a quick and easy way to get nutrients for the long travels that cowboys made. They also kept well.
