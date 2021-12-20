12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Healthy cowboy cookies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- In early December, congregants at the Embrace Church received something out of the ordinary; envelops containing cash. This reverse offering was given with the instructions to do something creative with it to benefit others, and if possible, to double it. KELOLAND News checked in Monday to see how that process has gone.

Travis Larsen and his wife Cassie are members of the Tea Embrace congregation, and they have more than doubled their offering. The Larsens' envelop had $20 in it. Larsen says that he isn't exactly the most creative of people, but between himself and his wife, they came up with an idea.