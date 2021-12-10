12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Double chocolate brownie cookie

We’re being joined by Kelsey Raab, the owner of 605 dietitian. She’s here to help us collect 12 of the best Christmas cookie recipes to share with us as part of our 12 days of Christmas cookies. We’re officially on day 3, and today we’re learning how to make a double chocolate brownie cookie. A cookie that is so good that it’ll have Santa coming down your Chimney more than once a year.

Double Chocolate Brownie Cookies Recipe:

-1/2 cup butter

-1/3 cup white sugar

-2/3 cup brown sugar

-1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce

-1 cup gluten free flour

-1/2 cup cocoa powder

-1/2 tsp baking soda

-1/4 tsp salt

-1/3 cup dark chocolate chips

-1/3 cup semi sweet chocolate chunks

Directions

1. Cream together butter and sugar for 2-3 minutes. Add applesauce and mix until combined.

2. In a large bowl mix together dry ingredients. Stir to combine and then slowly add in three parts into the wet ingredients. Mix until just combined. Do not overmix.

3. Stir in chocolate chips and chocolate chunks.

4. Place cookie dough in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours to chill.

5. Roll into 20 cookie dough ball and bake at 350 degrees for 15-18 minutes or until done!

6. Serve & Enjoy!